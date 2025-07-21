Dion George opens carbon budget regulations for public input
Draft rules to steer SA’s emissions in line with Paris climate goals
21 July 2025 - 17:25
Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George has approved the release of draft national greenhouse gas carbon budget and mitigation plan regulations for public comment, a move the government says will strengthen SA’s climate change response.
“This significant step follows a comprehensive and inclusive consultation process, aligning with SA’s commitments under the Climate Change Act [of] 2024,” the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said in a statement...
