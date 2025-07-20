ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflation expected to hold steady
Economists see June's CPI near 3% as lower fuel prices ease pressure
20 July 2025 - 16:48
This week’s economic calendar is anchored by the June consumer price index (CPI) reading and the vote on the Appropriations Bill in parliament, both due on Wednesday.
CPI is expected to tick higher but remain well within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% range...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.