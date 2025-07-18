UK to help speed up SA’s infrastructure delivery
The UK’s investment is not a fixed monetary amount but is focused on providing technical expertise and strategic support to the SA department’s delivery unit
The UK government will provide expertise and support for SA’s efforts to improve infrastructure delivery and make better use of state-owned property under an agreement signed by UK chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves and SA public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, in Durban this week on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders’ meeting.
“Infrastructure investment in both of our countries is absolutely key to driving productivity, economic growth and, importantly, job creation and … our two governments in the UK and SA are working together to take forward this important agenda,” said Reeves, who said the project would support the SA government’s efforts to deliver economic growth and bring benefits to businesses in both countries, deepening the partnership between SA and UK...
