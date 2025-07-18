G20 finance meeting ends with first communique of SA’s presidency
Other G20 groups, including the main sherpa track, have so far this year failed to reach the consensus required for a communique
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors closed their Durban meeting on Friday afternoon with agreement on the first communique of SA’s G20 presidency, committing to central bank independence and affirming the role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) following attacks on these by the Trump administration and a tense global environment.
“To achieve what we’ve done in this environment is a huge success,” said finance minister Enoch Godongwana, who compared this year’s G20 to Indonesia’s G20 presidency in 2022, which was overshadowed by the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ended without a communique...
