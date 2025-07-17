Gambling poses long-term threat to SA economy, warns Old Mutual
Surge in betting reshaping consumer spending habits, while growth outlook shows cautious recovery amid structural constraints
17 July 2025 - 15:30
Gambling is threatening SA’s economy in the long run as it is shaping consumer behaviour and spending patterns, John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual, said on Thursday.
Manyike was speaking at a media session following the release of the financial group’s mid-year economic outlook...
