G20 working to smooth payments as finance meetings open
The G20 put cross-border payments on its list of priorities during Saudi Arabia’s presidency and has set targets for cost, speed, access and transparency
17 July 2025 - 16:16
G20 finance leaders are working to cut the cost of cross-border payments and increase access to the payments system, with Sub-Saharan Africa lagging other regions in terms of high payment costs that weigh on migrants and hinder efforts to implement the continent’s free trade deal.
“When we talk about global financial inclusion it’s not about having a bank account. It’s about being able to send money home,” said Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who chairs the cross-border payments committee that sets targets against which G20 heads of state will evaluate progress at the leaders summit in November...
