G20 finance leaders on track to reach consensus despite tensions and no-shows
The bloc’s representatives may succeed in agreeing on a formal communique when their meeting ends on Friday
17 July 2025 - 05:00
G20 finance leaders meeting in Durban look set to achieve the first consensus agreement of SA’s G20 presidency, with officials working to hammer out compromises over language despite tensions over global trade, climate and tax issues.
The bloc’s finance ministers and central bank governors may succeed in agreeing on a formal communique when their third meeting of the year ends on Friday, even though doubts remain about whether G20 heads of government will pull off a communique at the leaders’ summit in November, which will close SA’s G20 presidency...
