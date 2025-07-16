Economy

WATCH: Why SA’s GDP may perk up in the second quarter

Business Day TV speaks with independent economist Elize Kruger

16 July 2025 - 20:15
Picture: 123/RF
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index ticked up by 0.4% in June to 139.1, driven by improvements in the mining and manufacturing sectors. This marks a second consecutive month of recovery in the index and points to a better GDP outcome in the second quarter. For more detail on this, Business Day TV spoke to independent economist Elize Kruger.

