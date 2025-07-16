As manufacturers look to boost productivity and resilience, AI is emerging as a powerful tool for enhancing efficiency. Business Day TV spoke to Angus Hay, SA regional executive at Africa Data Centres, on the sidelines of the Manufacturing Indaba, who unpacked how AI could transform the future of manufacturing in Africa.
WATCH: The transformative role of AI in manufacturing productivity
Business Day TV speaks to Angus Hay, SA regional executive at Africa Data Centres
WATCH: AI-driven manufacturing and Africa’s industrial future
ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Energy-hungry AI signals need for SA to get serious about electricity
ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Tech-driven innovation pivotal to SA’s mining resurgence
