Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The transformative role of AI in manufacturing productivity

Business Day TV speaks to Angus Hay, SA regional executive at Africa Data Centres

16 July 2025 - 20:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123F
Picture: 123F

As manufacturers look to boost productivity and resilience, AI is emerging as a powerful tool for enhancing efficiency. Business Day TV spoke to Angus Hay, SA regional executive at Africa Data Centres, on the sidelines of the Manufacturing Indaba, who unpacked how AI could transform the future of manufacturing in Africa.

WATCH: AI-driven manufacturing and Africa’s industrial future

Business Day TV speaks with Davut Isik, COO of Minetec Smart Mining
Companies
2 hours ago

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Energy-hungry AI signals need for SA to get serious about electricity

Globally, data centres consumed about 1.5% of total electricity produced in 2024
Opinion
3 weeks ago

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Tech-driven innovation pivotal to SA’s mining resurgence

Innovation is no longer a luxury but a fundamental necessity for survival
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff
Economy
2.
Mining output surprises with May uptick as gold ...
Economy
3.
SA opens G20 finance deputies meeting with focus ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining output expected to ...
Economy
5.
Transaction growth hints at second-quarter ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: AI-driven manufacturing and Africa’s industrial future

Companies / Industrials

Germany plans major AI catch-up

World / Europe

KHADEEJA BASSIER: Zuckerberg’s plan for AI friends helps gauge the tech’s value

Opinion

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Energy-hungry AI signals need for SA to get serious about ...

Opinion

ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA: Tech-driven innovation pivotal to SA’s mining resurgence

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.