Transaction growth hints at second-quarter rebound for economy
The BETI rose in June, marking a second consecutive monthly increase and a potential sign of improving underlying economic momentum
16 July 2025 - 11:59
The economy may have gained some traction in the second quarter, despite global headwinds, according to the latest electronic payment activity.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), which tracks the real value of electronic transactions processed through the country’s largest automated payments clearing house, rose to 139.1 in June from 138.5 in May. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase and a potential sign of improving underlying economic momentum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.