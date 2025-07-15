Economy

WATCH: Navigating ESG in a politically charged landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Conway Williams, head of credit at Prescient Investment Management

15 July 2025 - 20:47
Mounting political and regulatory interference is placing pressure on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies. Business Day TV spoke to Conway Williams, head of credit at Prescient Investment Management, about how 2025’s tariff shocks are pushing businesses to reassess their ESG priorities, supply chains and risk frameworks.

