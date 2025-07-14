Total issuances in the second quarter leap to R39.5bn from R26.6bn in the first quarter, Futuregrowth says
Staff are urged to adopt AI to optimise efficiency, even if they might optimise themselves out of work
Judges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have reported lawyers for citing non-existing case laws in two cases
Firoz Cachalia will be in the role while the commission of inquiry set up by Ramaphosa probes explosive allegations against Senzo Mchunu
Cryptocurrency platform specialises in stablecoin exchange, payments and remittances
The Treasury’s Duncan Pieterse framed the talks as pivotal in shaping an international financial architecture that would be more effective and resilient
Interested intermediaries will need to have experience in fundraising and deployment of capital in early-stage businesses
Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
SA secure five-wicket victory in opening T20 while England and India both finish on 387 in first Test innings
Chairs, a wonky table leg or the shelves holding our books can profoundly shape our everyday experience.
Business Day TV sat down with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at Global Trade Capital, for a closer look at the data points and key events that will be stealing attention this week.
WATCH: The economic week ahead
Business Day TV speaks with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at Global Trade Capital
