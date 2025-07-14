SA opens G20 finance deputies meeting with focus on rising debt
The Treasury’s Duncan Pieterse framed the talks as pivotal in shaping an international financial architecture that would be more effective and resilient
14 July 2025 - 10:58
SA has launched its stewardship of the G20 Finance Track with a call for collective action to address rising global debt vulnerabilities, uneven recovery prospects and the urgent need to strengthen multilateral development banks.
In his opening address to the Fourth G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, Duncan Pieterse, the Treasury’s director-general, framed the discussions as pivotal in shaping an international financial architecture that would be more stable, effective and resilient...
