SA auto exports to US plunge 87% on Trump tariff
Calls for companies to compensate for lost sales by switching to other markets are not always realistic, says Naamsa CEO
14 July 2025 - 05:00
SA vehicle exports to the US collapsed almost 82% in the first half of the year. Since April, when President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on all vehicles imported into the US, SA exports have plunged more than 87%.
Local motor industry association Naamsa said that in the first three months of the year, SA motor companies shipped 1,703 cars and light commercial vehicles to the US. That was 75.1% fewer than the 6,840 in the same period of 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.