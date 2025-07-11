Business Day is celebrating its 40th birthday and as part of a special feature, the publication is bringing its readership in-depth analysis of landmark policies in the last 40-years. Business Day TV caught up with editor at large of Business Day Hilary Joffe for a look at the evolution of the Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting policy.
WATCH: Evolution of Reserve Bank’s inflation-targeting policy
Business Day TV speaks to Hilary Joffe, editor at large for Business Day
