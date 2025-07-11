More than half of Vulindlela reforms on track, says Treasury
Progress report shows early wins in energy, rail and visas but warns housing reforms need urgent intervention
11 July 2025 - 05:00
More than half of the government’s flagship structural reform programme is progressing as planned, the first quarterly report of the second phase of Operation Vulindlela shows.
Of the 30 priority actions being tracked in Phase II, 16 are rated “on track” (53%), while eight are delayed but still moving forward...
