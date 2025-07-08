Trump’s tariffs could cork wine and clip ostrich trade
Steenhuisen hopes last-minute talks will avert August 1 tariff wall, safeguarding citrus, vineyards and leather exports that underpin rural jobs
08 July 2025 - 12:25
SA must use the weeks before the introduction of a US 30% tariff increase on imports from SA on August 1 to try to renegotiate the announcement made on Monday by US President Donald Trump, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.
Delivering his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, Steenhuisen said SA could breathe a sigh of relief that the tariff hike would not come into effect immediately...
