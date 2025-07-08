Godongwana says lower inflation target a work in progress
08 July 2025 - 21:25
Work is progressing well on the proposed lower inflation target, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said during the National Treasury budget vote on Tuesday but he warned against haste in doing so.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is keen to lower the inflation target to 3% from the 3%-6% range with a midpoint objective of 4.5%. He argues that a lower inflation target would anchor inflation expectations and lock in lower interest rates. ..
