Finding of racial bias in fraud probes rocks medical schemes
Black practitioners face a higher risk ratio for audit and sanction than their white counterparts, panel says
08 July 2025 - 05:00
Battle lines sharpened across the health sector as an inquiry accused the top medical schemes across SA of racially biased fraud investigations, setting regulators and industry players on a collision course over fairness and the role of tech in institutional decision-making.
Chaired by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, the independent panel found black practitioners face a markedly higher risk ratio for audit and sanction than their white counterparts under the fraud detection systems used by SA’s biggest medical schemes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.