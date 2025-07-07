Trump slaps 30% tariff on SA exports, warns of steeper duties ahead
US president says tariffs may be modified, up or down, ‘depending on our relationship with your country’
07 July 2025 - 21:35
SA exporters face a 30% tariff wall into the US from August 1 after US President Donald Trump formally notified Pretoria that Washington is “moving forward” with “more balanced, and fair, trade”.
In a combative letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and posted on his Truth First social media platform on Monday, Trump claimed the US’s “significant trade deficit” with SA was “a major threat to our economy and, indeed, our national security”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.