Diplomatic crunch time for Team SA ahead of tariff deadline
Pretoria remains hopeful there is still diplomatic space to negotiate a reprieve
07 July 2025 - 21:35
UPDATED 08 July 2025 - 23:10
SA entered diplomatic crunch time on Tuesday, racing against an August deadline to sway Washington from imposing steep new tariffs as US President Donald Trump’s trade broadside threatens to upend billions in export revenue.
Though the Trump administration has announced a blanket 30% tariff on SA exports, excluding select sector-specific duties, Pretoria remains hopeful that there is still diplomatic space to negotiate a reprieve. Officials warn the tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, could severely undercut the competitiveness of SA goods in the US market, dealing a blow to export industries...
