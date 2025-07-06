Spike in July’s fuel price may soon be blunted by easing geopolitical tensions
With higher fuel prices unwelcome all round, the good news is this month’s increase may prove short-lived
06 July 2025 - 17:37
A surge in international crude oil prices in June and early July has pushed local fuel costs higher, adding strain to households and businesses already grappling with rising municipal tariffs.
But economists say the spike could be temporary, with easing geopolitical tensions and a stronger rand both likely to bring relief in the coming weeks...
