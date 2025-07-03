Global credit outlook darkens as end of Trump tariffs pause looms
US President Donald Trump is expected to formally end the current hiatus on tariffs on July 9
03 July 2025 - 16:51
Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings have both issued stark warnings about deteriorating global credit conditions, citing escalating trade tensions, policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk as major threats to economic stability in 2025.
This comes ahead of July 9, when US President Donald Trump is expected to formally lift the current pause on tariffs imposed on imports, potentially reigniting a global trade war...
