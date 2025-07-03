DA signals support for lower inflation target
03 July 2025 - 05:00
The DA, the second-largest party in the government of national unity (GNU), has voiced support for the Reserve Bank’s proposal to lower the country’s inflation target range, a move that could reshape the monetary policy landscape.
“Tentatively, the DA would support a lower inflation target as this was supposed to have been implemented in the mid-2000s and is a long outstanding monetary policy reform,” the party’s head of policy Mat Cuthbert said. ..
