Business confidence near four-year low in private sector
Future activity prospects drop to weakest level since July 2021, due to domestic and foreign policy uncertainty
03 July 2025 - 11:28
SA’s private sector economy sent mixed signals in June, with firms hiring more staff even as business confidence fell to its lowest level in nearly four years, according to the latest S&P Global SA purchasing managers’ index (PMI).
The PMI for SA fell to 50.1 in June from 50.8 in May, narrowly remaining above the 50.0 threshold that separates improving business conditions from deterioration...
