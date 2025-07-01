Economy

WATCH: The myth of a ‘large and uncounted’ informal economy

Business Day TV speaks with Julia Hampton from Oxford’s department of international development

01 July 2025 - 19:47
Informal traders outside Park Central Shopping Centre in the Joburg CBD. Picture: DENISE MHLANGA
There’s growing debate over the true size of SA’s informal sector — sparked by concerns around the country’s job statistics. Business Day TV spoke to Julia Hampton from Oxford’s department of international development, who warns that the idea of a vast informal economy may be more myth than fact.

Ministers line up to meet Capitec boss on informal sector

Outgoing CEO Gerrie Fourie is set to have meetings with at least six ministers in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet
Companies
12 hours ago

Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%

Growing number of township entrepreneurs should be encouraged, says Gerrie Fourie
Economy
3 weeks ago

State proposes to slash red tape for business licensing

Government aims to harmonise national, provincial and municipal business licensing to ensure synergy
National
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Never mind the numbers, focus on substance of jobs debate

We should also be asking about GDP numbers and whether they reflect the informal sector
Opinion
6 days ago

SA sheds 74,000 jobs in the first quarter

Contraction in line with expectations and reverses gains made towards the end of last year
National
1 week ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: SA needs to look more deeply into its view of the informal sector

Part of the problem in determining unemployment in SA may lie in the intepretation of the informal sector
Opinion
1 week ago
