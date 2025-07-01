Economy

WATCH: Manufacturing sentiment improves in June

Business Day TV speaks with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB

01 July 2025 - 19:45
SA manufacturing sentiment showed signs of improvement in June but factory activity remains depressed. The Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) remained in contractionary territory for an eighth consecutive month despite rising by 5.4 points to 48.5. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa CIB.

