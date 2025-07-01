New car sales recovery continues in June
Local customers bought 47,294 new cars and commercial vehicles last month — 18.7% more than the 39,850 of June 2024
01 July 2025 - 15:41
Domestic new-vehicle sales continued their “unwavering momentum” in June, motor industry association Naamsa reported Tuesday.
Local customers bought 47,294 new cars and commercial vehicles last month. That was 18.7% more than the 39,850 of June 2024...
