Manufacturing shows signs of recovery in June as demand improves
PMI rises to 48.5 but remains below the 50-point mark as output lags and caution persists
01 July 2025 - 12:39
SA’s manufacturing sector showed a welcome rebound in June with the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising by 5.4 points to 48.5 — the second-highest reading this year after March.
Despite the improvement, the PMI remained in contractionary territory (below 50) for an eighth consecutive month, highlighting that the sector was still struggling to gain sustained momentum...
