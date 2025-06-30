Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Ways to solve SA’s youth unemployment crisis

Business Day TV speaks with Bridgit Evans, CEO of SAB Foundation, and Bronwyn Williams, economist and business trends analyst at Flux Trends

30 June 2025 - 19:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: ALAN EASON/DAILY DISPATCH

SA’s youth unemployment rate has remained above 40% since the third quarter of 2020. To discuss how this can be tackled, Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Reserve Bank in big push for new payments regime
Economy
2.
Rate cuts a boon for middle-income households
Economy
3.
Standard Bank CEO calls on African states to ‘get ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | A wealth manager’s view on the paradox ...
Economy
5.
Corporate borrowing pushes private sector credit ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.