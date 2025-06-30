Trump’s trade policies and attacks on Powell, as well as ‘big, beautiful’ spending bill, put pressure on greenback
The tit-for-tat between the ANC and DA has nothing to do with national interest, and everything with dynamics in the parties
MK party MPs and former group CEOs were released on bail of R50,000 each
DA leader John Steenhuisen has threatened to table a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa
CEO says the company wants to minimise potential job losses, including redeployment to other Exxaro mines
Business Day TV speaks with Bridgit Evans, CEO of SAB Foundation, and Bronwyn Williams, economist and business trends analyst at Flux Trends
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex de Bruyn, founder of Let’sCreate
Amendment would remove two contentious parts of Senate bill as house prepares to vote on Trump's signature bill
I was surprised by his level — there was not much I could do better, says Medvedev after Bonzi defeat
Profmed survey shows many stressed South Africans experience digestive issues such as heartburn, bloating, constipation and diarrhoea
SA’s youth unemployment rate has remained above 40% since the third quarter of 2020. To discuss how this can be tackled, Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Ways to solve SA’s youth unemployment crisis
Business Day TV speaks with Bridgit Evans, CEO of SAB Foundation, and Bronwyn Williams, economist and business trends analyst at Flux Trends
SA’s youth unemployment rate has remained above 40% since the third quarter of 2020. To discuss how this can be tackled, Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.