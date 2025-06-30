Economy

WATCH: Policy uncertainty eases but remains high

Business Day TV spoke to Raymond Parsons from the North West University’s Business School

30 June 2025 - 15:33
by Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank head office building in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The North West University Business School’s policy uncertainty index for the second quarter has eased to 75.9 but remains well above the neutral 50 mark. Business Day TV discussed what is contributing to this elevated level with Raymond Parsons, from the school.

