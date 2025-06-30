The Reserve Bank head office building in Pretoria. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The North West University Business School’s policy uncertainty index for the second quarter has eased to 75.9 but remains well above the neutral 50 mark. Business Day TV discussed what is contributing to this elevated level with Raymond Parsons, from the school.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Policy uncertainty eases but remains high
Business Day TV spoke to Raymond Parsons from the North West University’s Business School
The North West University Business School’s policy uncertainty index for the second quarter has eased to 75.9 but remains well above the neutral 50 mark. Business Day TV discussed what is contributing to this elevated level with Raymond Parsons, from the school.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.