Trade surplus rebounds as gold and citrus exports rise
Imports of crude oil and smartphones also increase, lifting total trade flows
30 June 2025 - 18:26
SA posted a trade surplus of R21.7bn in May 2025, up sharply from the downwardly revised R13bn surplus recorded in April, according to data released by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Monday.
This means the country exported significantly more goods than it imported in May, as shipments of gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and citrus fruits picked up, while imports also rose on the back of crude oil and smartphones...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.