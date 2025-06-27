Cash is not king
Reserve Bank in big push for new payments regime
Central bank says managing cash costs economy R30bn annually
27 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Reserve Bank is pushing for an overhaul of the country’s payments regime with non-banks set to enter the clearing and settlement system in a move that will see the hegemony of the traditional banks further challenged by fintechs.
For this to happen, the regulations governing SA’s payments landscape will need to be changed, a task that Tim Masela, head of the SA Reserve Bank’s national payment system department, said the Bank was engaged in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.