WATCH: Is it time to rethink SA’s inflation-targeting framework?

Business Day TV speaks to Owen Willcox, former Treasury official

26 June 2025 - 20:03
by Business Day TV
Headline inflation is expected to remain steady, supported by cooling fuel prices but slightly offset by higher meat and food prices. Picture: 123RF
The SA Reserve Bank is making a case for a major monetary policy shift, arguing that a lower inflation target could reduce government borrowing costs, but what is the trade-off? Business Day TV speaks to former Treasury official Owen Willcox for more insight.

