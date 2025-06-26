Economy

WATCH: Consumer confidence rebounds in second quarter

Business Day TV spoke to FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya

26 June 2025 - 15:43
by Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
The FNB/BER index shows a recovery in morale after a sharp dip in the first quarter, but what does it mean for household spending and the broader outlook?

Business Day TV spoke to FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya for more insight.

