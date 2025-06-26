Gold boosts reserves as market waits to see if Treasury will tap more GFECRA profits
The agreement on the Gold and Foreign Contingency Reserve Account allows for annual transfers if further profits build up on the account
26 June 2025 - 10:00
The soaring gold price has added nearly $7bn to the value of SA’s gold and foreign exchange reserves over the past five years, with the gold component more than doubling in value since 2015 to make up $13.3bn of SA’s total $68.1bn in foreign reserves, says the Reserve Bank.
This is despite the fact that the volume of gold hasn’t changed materially...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.