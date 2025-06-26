Everyday crypto payments on the rise in SA, Luno reports
Crypto exchange says more than R20m has been spent through its retail payments platform since November
26 June 2025 - 06:00
More and more South Africans are paying for ordinary goods and services with cryptocurrency, new data from Luno has revealed.
This week, the SA-born crypto exchange reported more than R20m had been spent through its retail payments platform Luno Pay since the launch in November. The crypto app now processes about R2m in transactions monthly, “signalling adoption across diverse merchant categories”...
