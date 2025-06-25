Nominal average take-home pay slid by 1.3% in May compared to April, according to the latest index compiled by BankservAfrica. The reading marks the third consecutive month of decline amid a bleak economic environment and an uncertain global outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Elize Kruger, an independent economist, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Take-home pay falls for third straight month
Business Day TV talks to economist Elize Kruger
