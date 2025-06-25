Economy

WATCH: Take-home pay falls for third straight month

Business Day TV talks to economist Elize Kruger

25 June 2025 - 16:58
Nominal average take-home pay slid by 1.3% in May compared to April, according to the latest index compiled by BankservAfrica. The reading marks the third consecutive month of decline amid a bleak economic environment and an uncertain global outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Elize Kruger, an independent economist, for more detail.

Economy
11 hours ago

Nedbank dials down GDP growth after poor first-quarter data

The bank expects the economy to record growth of only 1% this year, well below population growth
Companies
14 hours ago

Standard Bank CEO calls on African states to 'get their act together'

Business 20 task force chair says countries should provide money managers and ratings agencies with data they need to properly assess risk
Economy
19 hours ago

SA sheds 74,000 jobs in the first quarter

Contraction in line with expectations and reverses gains made towards the end of last year
National
1 day ago

Creecy plans to enshrine rail reform in law so future cabinets cannot go back

Over the past couple of years, the cabinet has approved a new rail policy for SA as well as a new freight logistics roadmap
Economy
1 day ago
