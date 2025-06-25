Economy

WATCH: Construction activity weakens in the first quarter

Business Day TV talks to economist Roelof Botha

25 June 2025 - 19:26
Picture: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS
The Afrimat construction index, which measures activity within the building and construction sectors, declined 2.6% year on year in the first quarter. Independent economist Roelof Botha joins Business Day TV to discusses the data in more detail.

Afrimat construction index falls amid high rainfall, low government spend

High rates have also hindered the construction sector, with fewer building plans in Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN
Economy
5 hours ago

SA sheds 74,000 jobs in the first quarter

Contraction in line with expectations and reverses gains made towards the end of last year
National
1 day ago
