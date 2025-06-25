Take-home pay falls for third month amid muted growth
Global events have led to a pause in investment decisions and low confidence among investors and households
25 June 2025 - 13:13
Average nominal take-home pay dropped slightly in May but remained higher than a year ago, amid global shocks that have led to a pause in investment decisions and low confidence levels among investors and households.
According to the latest BankservAfrica Take-home Pay Index (BTPI), nominal average take-home pay declined to R17,296 in May 2025, 1.3% lower compared to April’s R17,532 but still notably above the R15,903 level a year earlier. ..
