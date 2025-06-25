Standard Bank CEO calls on African states to ‘get their act together’
Sim Tshabalala and B20 weigh in on debate over the cost of capital
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala has weighed in again on the high cost of capital for African countries, saying countries must “get their act together” to improve transparency and provide money managers and ratings agencies with the information they need to properly assess country risk.
Tshabalala had previously called out ratings agencies for their role in the “Africa risk perception premium” and he did so again on Tuesday, saying ratings agencies needed to be called to account. “There’s a gap between fundamentals, the economic fundamentals, and the ratings that are attributed to particular countries,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.