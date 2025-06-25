Economy

PODCAST | A wealth manager’s view on the paradox of choice

Is the growing number of new financial products flooding the market helping investors, or simply creating more confusion? PSG Wealth CIO Adriaan Pask weighs in

25 June 2025 - 09:23
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask stresses the importance of staying focused on one’s financial goals when considering new investment options. Picture: 123RF/3dgenerator
PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask stresses the importance of staying focused on one’s financial goals when considering new investment options. Picture: 123RF/3dgenerator

In an increasingly competitive financial services sector, investors are faced with a constant stream of seemingly attractive new investment products.

In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s Chief Investment Officer Adriaan Pask explains that while more choice might seem beneficial, it can actually make investment decisions more complex and, at times, risky.

This makes the role of the wealth manager more critical than ever. Their expertise is essential in helping clients cut through the noise and assess whether new offerings will truly add value to their portfolios in the long term.

Pask stresses the importance of staying focused on one’s financial goals when considering new products. He also highlights what investors should take into account when working with their wealth managers to ensure their financial plans remain on track and are aligned with their individual needs.

Listen to the podcast now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | Building and preserving wealth across generations

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth’s CIO Adriaan Pask shares strategies to help families build, grow, manage, and smoothly transfer intergenerational wealth
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | Trump’s trade revolution and its ripple effect on global markets

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask unpacks the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, sharing actionable insights to help investors navigate the resulting ...
Economy
2 months ago

PODCAST | How to avoid the pitfalls of speculation and overreach

SPONSORED | Having a clear understanding of your investments is crucial if you want to make informed, risk-aware decisions, says PSG Wealth's Adriaan ...
Economy
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Standard Bank CEO calls on African states to ‘get ...
Economy
2.
Creecy plans to enshrine rail reform in law so ...
Economy
3.
Take-home pay falls for third month amid muted ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | A wealth manager’s view on the paradox ...
Economy
5.
Capitec CEO argues SA’s jobless rate as low as 10%
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.