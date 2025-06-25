PODCAST | A wealth manager’s view on the paradox of choice

PSG Wealth's CIO Adriaan Pask stresses the importance of staying focused on one’s financial goals when considering new investment options. Picture: 123RF/3dgenerator
In an increasingly competitive financial services sector, investors are faced with a constant stream of seemingly attractive new investment products.
In this podcast, PSG Wealth’s Chief Investment Officer Adriaan Pask explains that while more choice might seem beneficial, it can actually make investment decisions more complex and, at times, risky.
This makes the role of the wealth manager more critical than ever. Their expertise is essential in helping clients cut through the noise and assess whether new offerings will truly add value to their portfolios in the long term.
Pask stresses the importance of staying focused on one’s financial goals when considering new products. He also highlights what investors should take into account when working with their wealth managers to ensure their financial plans remain on track and are aligned with their individual needs.
Listen to the podcast now:
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.
