Afrimat construction index falls amid high rainfall, low government spend
High rates have also hindered the construction sector, with fewer building plans in Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN
25 June 2025 - 19:12
Afrimat’s construction index for the first quarter of 2025 highlights persistent challenges in the sector, reporting a 2.6% year-on-year decline, driven by heavy rainfall and limited government investment in infrastructure.
Economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, said high interest rates had hindered the construction sector, with building plans in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal declining over the past three years due to reduced affordability for homeowners and property developers...
