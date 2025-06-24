Creecy plans to enshrine rail reform in law so future cabinets cannot go back
Over the past couple of years, the cabinet has approved a new rail policy for SA as well as a new freight logistics roadmap
Transport minister Barbara Creecy plans to table a new Rail Bill later this year that will entrench far-reaching reforms to open up the sector to private participation in legislation and provide certainty for investors.
“To give certainty on the future of the reform programme it’s very important to enshrine that programme in law… Interestingly there isn’t actually a bill that deals with all aspects of rail in our country so this will be the first framing legislation,” she told a PSG Think Big webinar on Tuesday. “Legislation is always important because it gives … more definite legal certainty than just a policy that has been adopted by cabinet and could be changed by a future cabinet.” ..
