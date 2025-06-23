All share gains 0.44% while currency firms to R17.95/$ despite heightened geopolitical tension
The country does not face not a skills shortage, but a failure of delivery
Committee chair raises possible legal implications for higher education minister over incomplete Seta panel list
Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg
Record prices continue to free up capital for SA's largest gold producer by volume
Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital
Standard Bank assisted NOA in such a way that it can use its capital more efficiently, says general counsel
Bahrain shuts airspace after Iranian strike, oil slips more than 4%
Withdrawal of Thembi Kgatlana is an opportunity for someone else to step up, says coach
The brand describes the average H6 buyer as well-educated, opting to base their purchasing decisions on quality and value
Business Day TV caught up with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, to take a closer look at the key global events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: The economic week ahead
Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital
Business Day TV caught up with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, to take a closer look at the key global events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.