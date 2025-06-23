WATCH: The economic week ahead

Economy

Business Day TV speaks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital

23 June 2025 - 20:50
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Business Day TV caught up with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets, to take a closer look at the key global events and data releases that markets will be keeping a close eye on this week.

