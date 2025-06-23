Vatican report flags ‘outsized influence’ of ratings agencies ahead of G20 summit
‘Africa risk premium’ will be a focus of November’s G20 gathering
23 June 2025 - 05:00
A report commissioned by the late Pope Francis has called for the reform of private credit ratings agencies, saying they exert “outsized influence on sovereign debt dynamics”, with the matter set to be hotly debated during SA’s presidency this year of the Group of 20 (G20).
SA has made the high cost of capital one of its G20 focus areas, amid perceptions that ratings agencies and international investors impose an unjustified “Africa risk premium” that makes it costly for African countries to borrow on the market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.