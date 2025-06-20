Retail confidence dips in second quarter despite April sales rebound
Consumer spending has been more resilient than expected though signs of strain are emerging, BER says
20 June 2025 - 05:00
Retail confidence declined for a second consecutive quarter due to deteriorating business conditions and weaker sales and order volumes, despite a strong rebound in retail sales in April.
Though consumer spending has remained more resilient than expected, signs of strain are beginning to emerge, according to the latest retail survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER)...
