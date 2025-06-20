PODCAST | The economic realities of SA’s youth, Standard Bank reports

Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The financial health of SA’s youth — 18-35 year olds — is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank.
The bank recently published its inaugural Youth Barometer Report, exploring how South Africans aged 18-35 are managing their finances amid rising costs and economic uncertainty.
While SA’s youth population is under financial pressure due to the tough macroeconomic environment, Molanda highlights the resilience and discipline of this group.
“What emerges is not a story of recklessness or short-termism, but a portrait of resilience and resourcefulness. These are pragmatic decisionmakers, conscious of their limits, but unwilling to be defined by them,” she says.
“From saving for their first home to budgeting for reliable transportation — often through second-hand cars — and ensuring their extended families are protected with funeral cover, this generation is making thoughtful trade-offs with intent and maturity.”
The report covers key areas such as managing daily essentials, staying digitally connected, buying assets, insurance and long-term saving habits.
Key findings include that across all youth segments a greater share of spending goes to essentials over discretionary items. Though discretionary spending started to recover in 2024, it has taken a knock and remains lower than in 2021.
The study also found that young South Africans were engaging with credit more cautiously and selectively than older generations.
Credit card penetration among this age group begins picking up significantly in the late 20s. As a result, customers under 35 account for just 16% of Standard Bank’s credit card base.
The banker discusses the key findings from the bank’s Youth Barometer Report; the resilience of SA’s youth in a tough economy; and trends in credit, housing, vehicle and discretionary spend.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
Join the discussion:
