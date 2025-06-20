Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | The economic realities of SA’s youth, Standard Bank reports

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank

20 June 2025 - 13:24
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The financial health of SA’s youth — 18-35 year olds — is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshiamo Molanda, head of youth and mass market segments at Standard Bank.

The bank recently published its inaugural Youth Barometer Report, exploring how South Africans aged 18-35 are managing their finances amid rising costs and economic uncertainty.

While SA’s youth population is under financial pressure due to the tough macroeconomic environment, Molanda highlights the resilience and discipline of this group. 

“What emerges is not a story of recklessness or short-termism, but a portrait of resilience and resourcefulness. These are pragmatic decisionmakers, conscious of their limits, but unwilling to be defined by them,” she says. 

“From saving for their first home to budgeting for reliable transportation — often through second-hand cars — and ensuring their extended families are protected with funeral cover, this generation is making thoughtful trade-offs with intent and maturity.”

Join the discussion: 

The report covers key areas such as managing daily essentials, staying digitally connected, buying assets, insurance and long-term saving habits.

Key findings include that across all youth segments a greater share of spending goes to essentials over discretionary items. Though discretionary spending started to recover in 2024, it has taken a knock and remains lower than in 2021. 

The study also found that young South Africans were engaging with credit more cautiously and selectively than older generations. 

Credit card penetration among this age group begins picking up significantly in the late 20s. As a result, customers under 35 account for just 16% of Standard Bank’s credit card base. 

The banker discusses the key findings from the bank’s Youth Barometer Report; the resilience of SA’s youth in a tough economy; and trends in credit, housing, vehicle and discretionary spend. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Absa cautious about allowing agentic AI to make decisions

Group’s chief IT officer says bank is sceptical about giving AI agents too much autonomy as tests go on
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Subscriptions drain disposable income

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Economy
3 weeks ago

Subscriptions drain ever more disposable income, SA bank data shows

‘Subscription fatigue’ is growing as consumers spend on gym, video on demand, music streaming, pay TV, software and even vehicles
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Standard Bank’s take on digital banking investment

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking
Companies
1 month ago

Mobile money surpasses 2-billion accounts, doubling in five years

Data highlights mobile money’s role as a powerful catalyst for economic development
Companies
1 month ago
