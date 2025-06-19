Reserve Bank says uncertainty worse than during Covid-19
Geopolitical tension, fragile infrastructure and threat of sudden capital outflows have all intensified since November review
19 June 2025 - 19:39
SA’s financial system “remains resilient”, but geopolitical tension, fragile infrastructure and the threat of sudden capital outflows have all intensified since the November review, the Reserve Bank warned in its latest Financial Stability Review released on Thursday.
Still, there was a bright spot: the Bank noted that SA was likely to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylist in October, when the risk would also fall away from future reviews...
