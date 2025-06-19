Export sales plunge as manufacturing industry battles headwinds
19 June 2025 - 18:38
SA export sales plunged in the second quarter — tracking weak business sentiment in a manufacturing industry weighed down by political uncertainty, high electricity costs and skills flight, among a plethora of headwinds.
A second-quarter Absa manufacturing survey, conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University, showed that domestic and export sales deteriorated sharply, falling by 22 and 32 points respectively...
